Trudeau says more needed faster on electric vehicles to help cut greenhouse gases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of the latest federal budget on Monday, highlighting spending on infrastructure for electric vehicles during a visit to Victoria.

“We need to do even more, even faster,” Trudeau said during an appearance on radio station CFAX.

Last week’s federal budget placed an emphasis on transitioning to the green economy, which includes expanding the availability of zero-emission vehicles and charging stations.

“The other part of it is moving forward on the most ambitious and concrete emissions reduction plan this country has ever seen,” said Trudeau.

The new national emissions reduction plan set a target of one in five new cars that are sold being zero emission by 2026. By 2030, the target is 60 per cent. That is up from the 50 per cent goal set by the Liberals less than a year ago.

Three senior cabinet minister were also in B.C. and Yukon on Monday to discuss the budget.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan was scheduled to be in Kelowna, B.C., for a clean economy announcement and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was slated to travel to Whitehorse to announce a clean energy partnership with Yukon and the Indigenous-run Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray was scheduled to be in Richmond, B.C., for an infrastructure announcement. Trudeau’s tour also included meetings scheduled with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and the City of Victoria Youth Advisory Council.