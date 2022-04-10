New parking app launching in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The vendor of the current City of Saskatoon pay parking app, WayToPark, is releasing a new app in June.

Starting June 1, Parkedin will officially replace WayToPark, the City said in a news release.

The Parkedin app will be available to download and use in June though WayToPark will still be available during a transition period until June 30.

The City says the new app will operate and function similar to WayToPark with some extra features like the ability to pay for parking by scanning a QR code on the nearest pay station.

Another feature is support for debit payments.

“Our Parking Services team is looking forward to the implementation of the new app to provide an improved offering for customers and to ensure that there is no service disruption.” said director of community standards Matt Grazier.

The City said a report on the proposed amendments to the Traffic Bylaw to facilitate usage of the new app is set to be presented to the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation on Monday.