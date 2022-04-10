Nearly 30,000 lose power on Vancouver Island amid rare spring snow

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro said nearly 30,000 customers on Vancouver Island lost power Sunday morning in an area just north of Nanaimo.

Most of the outages affected Qualicum Beach and Parksville, a region that saw rare spring snow Sunday.

BC Hydro cites several causes for the outages, including failed transmission circuits, downed wires and the snowstorm itself.

Crews have been deployed to repair the damage, but there was no estimated time for power to be restored.

