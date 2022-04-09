Poilievre stump speech for Conservative leadership draws large crowd in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

In less than 24 hours, two out-of-province politicians seeking the Conservative Party leadership came to Okanagan for stump speeches — drawing very different sized crowds.

On Friday night, Ontario provincial politician Roman Baber visited Kelowna. A photo on his Twitter page shows a gathering at Rutland Centennial Hall, where a spokesperson said around 60 to 70 people attended.

On Saturday afternoon, federal politician Pierre Poilievre, who represents the riding of Carleton, Ont., drew an estimated 1,000 people to his speech at Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna.

Poilievre was also slated to speak in Vernon on Saturday night, at the Schubert Centre at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Baber, who stayed overnight in the Okanagan, made his way to the Lower Mainland for three stops on Saturday.

Amazing turn out in Kelowna and Abbotsford! Coast to coast, Canadians are worried about the erosion of our democracy. Support our cross country tour at https://t.co/ZcFH3eYSsL.#bcpoli #cdnpoli #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/uDCcA7Xwgj — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) April 9, 2022

He spoke in Abbotsford at noon, then was slated to speak in Burnaby at the Oliver Twist Pub at 4 p.m., then Vancouver on Saturday night at London Pub on Main Street.

Poilievre’s visit was supported by local MPs Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country).

“Now this is an Okanagan welcome for Pierre Poilievre,” said Gray, which drew cheers and applause.

Raised in Calgary before heading to Ontario to pursue federal politics, Poilievre said, “it’s clear that the people of the Okanagan are ready to take back control of their lives.”

He continued, saying, “what we’re learning is politics is not a spectator sport, is it? No, no, no. Because if you don’t take an interest in politics, politics will take an interest in you.”

On Sunday, Poilievre is slated to speak in Langley at 1 p.m., before travelling to Alberta for stops in Calgary on Tuesday, then Edmonton on Thursday.

