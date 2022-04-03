Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre to visit Okanagan next weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 6:19 pm
Pierre Poilievre, seen here speaking at an anti-carbon tax rally in Ottawa on March 31, 2022, will visit the Okanagan on Saturday, April, 9, first stopping in Kelowna in the afternoon, then Vernon in the evening. View image in full screen
Pierre Poilievre, seen here speaking at an anti-carbon tax rally in Ottawa on March 31, 2022, will visit the Okanagan on Saturday, April, 9, first stopping in Kelowna in the afternoon, then Vernon in the evening. Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press

A career politician who’s seeking to become the Conservative Party’s new leader will be visiting the Okanagan next week.

On Saturday, April 9, MP Pierre Poilievre will visit Kelowna in the afternoon, then Vernon in the evening.

The Kelowna stop will take place at Sunset Ranch Golf Course at 2:30 p.m., with the Schubert Centre in Vernon hosting the North Okanagan stop at 7 p.m.

Read more: Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre promises to ban most foreign oil during N.B. campaign stop

Prior to visiting the Okanagan, Poilievre will be in Vancouver on April 7, where he’ll make two stops, then Prince George on April 8.

Hailing from Calgary, Poilievre moved to Ontario to run in the 2004 federal election and won the riding of Nepean-Carleton. At the age of 25, he captured 45.7 per cent of the vote, defeating two-term Liberal MP David Pratt (40.1 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre has been re-elected six times since: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

His bid to become the Conservative Party’s leader has the backing of Conservative Okanagan MPs Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola).

As for North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, a page on the North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Association website shows him being part of a virtual evening with Poilievre, Albas and Gray that was supposedly held on Tuesday, March 30.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

In a campaign stop in New Brunswick last month, Poilievre said he’d ban most non-U.S. foreign oil.

“Buying overseas oil from polluting dictatorships is terrible for our environment,” Poilievre said.

“It exports our jobs, our money and our pollution to countries with poor ecological standards. Instead, let us bring the jobs, money and business to the most environmentally responsible energy sector in the world here in Canada.”

The Conservative Party leadership race will culminate on Sept. 10.

With files from Travis Fortnum

Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagpolitics tagNorth Okanagan tagConservative Party tagfederal politics tagConservative Leadership race tagPierre Poilievre tagdan albas tagTracy Gray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers