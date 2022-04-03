Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre to visit Okanagan next weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A career politician who’s seeking to become the Conservative Party’s new leader will be visiting the Okanagan next week.

On Saturday, April 9, MP Pierre Poilievre will visit Kelowna in the afternoon, then Vernon in the evening.

The Kelowna stop will take place at Sunset Ranch Golf Course at 2:30 p.m., with the Schubert Centre in Vernon hosting the North Okanagan stop at 7 p.m.

Prior to visiting the Okanagan, Poilievre will be in Vancouver on April 7, where he’ll make two stops, then Prince George on April 8.

Hailing from Calgary, Poilievre moved to Ontario to run in the 2004 federal election and won the riding of Nepean-Carleton. At the age of 25, he captured 45.7 per cent of the vote, defeating two-term Liberal MP David Pratt (40.1 per cent).

Poilievre has been re-elected six times since: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

His bid to become the Conservative Party’s leader has the backing of Conservative Okanagan MPs Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola).

As for North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, a page on the North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Association website shows him being part of a virtual evening with Poilievre, Albas and Gray that was supposedly held on Tuesday, March 30.

We are in a critical time for our country so I am happy to hear that @PierrePoilievre is running to be our Prime Minister. He is hard working, smart and a superb communicator. I am proud to be supporting his candidacy for leader of the @CPC_HQ! https://t.co/AHtCUZTJTu — Dan Albas MP Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola (@DanAlbas) February 6, 2022

.@PierrePoilievre will fight fearlessly for the success and prosperity of Canada and I believe he is the leader Canadians need. I am proud to endorse Pierre. pic.twitter.com/hUsdImjdjH — Tracy Gray (@TracyGrayKLC) March 10, 2022

In a campaign stop in New Brunswick last month, Poilievre said he’d ban most non-U.S. foreign oil.

“Buying overseas oil from polluting dictatorships is terrible for our environment,” Poilievre said.

“It exports our jobs, our money and our pollution to countries with poor ecological standards. Instead, let us bring the jobs, money and business to the most environmentally responsible energy sector in the world here in Canada.”

The Conservative Party leadership race will culminate on Sept. 10.

— With files from Travis Fortnum