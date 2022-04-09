SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.K., allies to ‘ratchet up’ Russia sanctions amid Ukraine invasion: PM Johnson

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 9, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine' U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine
WATCH ABOVE: U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday that countries supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia would continue to tighten the economic sanctions on Moscow.

Johnson, one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, flew to Kyiv on Saturday to pledge tighter sanctions on Russia and offer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy more defensive arms, a move the Ukrainian leader said others should follow.

At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelenskyy.

Read more: Ukraine is ready for ‘hard battle’ with Russia in eastern regions: Zelenskyy

With both men standing at podiums in front of cameras, they praised each other for their cooperation since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor. Zelenskyy rejects the description, saying Russia is bent on destroying his country.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must put more and more pressure on the Russian Federation, work harder to help the people of Ukraine defend it against the Russian Federation, and step up sanctions,” Zelenskyy said.

“Other democratic Western states should follow the example of Great Britain. It’s time to impose a complete ban on Russian energy supplies, and increase the delivery of weapons to us.”

Trending Stories

Johnson replied: “Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia.”

He added that the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council' Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council
Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council

Earlier, his Downing Street office said Britain would provide the country with 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson’s aides say the two leaders have spoken almost daily since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British leader, under pressure over alleged parties at his Downing Street residence during a COVID-19 lockdown, has been vocal in his support of Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader’s office published pictures showing the two men chatting across a table.

Johnson met Zelenskyy “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

On Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel, Johnson was described as “one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in putting sanctions on Russia and providing defensive support to Ukraine.”

— Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Elizabeth Piper, William Schomberg and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis

© 2022 Reuters
