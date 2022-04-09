Menu

Canada

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly headed to Indonesia, Vietnam to boost ties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2022 7:28 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to impose more sanctions against Russia ‘in the coming days,’ foreign minister says' Canada to impose more sanctions against Russia ‘in the coming days,’ foreign minister says
WATCH: Canada to impose more sanctions against Russia 'in the coming days,' foreign minister says

Canada‘s foreign affairs minister is travelling to Asia for meetings to expand partnerships and engage with nations as part of the government’s forthcoming Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Melanie Joly says she will visit Indonesia and Vietnam.

She says in a release that the prosperity, security and well-being of Canadians will be increasingly linked to economic, social and political developments of the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more: Canada, India eyeing trade talks as Liberals seek China alternative

Joly is to meet in Jakarta with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, with stakeholders on policy and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, and with feminist leaders supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In Hanoi, Joly is to meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other Vietnamese government officials to underscore Canada and Vietnam’s ties in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Click to play video: 'ASEAN, China and other partners sign world’s biggest trade pact' ASEAN, China and other partners sign world’s biggest trade pact
ASEAN, China and other partners sign world’s biggest trade pact – Nov 15, 2020

She is also to visit the province of Thai Nguyen to meet with ethnic minority women and learn more about how Canada’s development assistance is helping to strengthen women-led businesses.

“I look forward to visiting Indonesia and Vietnam to gain a better understanding of the region, to expand partnerships and to contribute successfully to a more secure, resilient, inclusive and sustainable Indo-Pacific for the benefit of all people,” she said in a release.

Joly will be travelling from Saturday to April 14.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
