Politics

Conservative Party leadership candidate from Ontario making Okanagan stop

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:55 pm
Roman Baber currently sits as an independent in Ontario’s provincial legislature, and represents the Toronto riding of York Centre. View image in full screen
Roman Baber currently sits as an independent in Ontario’s provincial legislature, and represents the Toronto riding of York Centre. Twitter

An Ontario politician who’s running for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party will host a meet-and-greet in the Okanagan on Friday night.

Roman Baber currently sits as an independent in Ontario’s provincial legislature and represents the Toronto riding of York Centre.

Read more: Ontario MPP kicked out of Ford’s caucus after letter claims ‘lockdowns are deadlier than COVID’

Baber formerly belonged to Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party, but was given the boot after he spoke out against COVID-19 lockdowns in January 2021.

Last month, on March 9, Baber announced he was seeking the federal party leadership. His Okanagan appearance will take place in Kelowna, at Rutland Centennial Hall, at 7 p.m.

The appearance will be one of a handful of stops in B.C. for Baber, who is also a lawyer.

Trending Stories

It’s believed Baber’s Okanagan stop will be his first in the region as a politician.

Federal Conservative leadership race heats up – Mar 10, 2022

He was slated to appear in Kamloops on Friday afternoon, followed by three stops in the Lower Mainland on Saturday: Abbotsford, Burnaby and Vancouver. Sunday will see him in Richmond, with Monday’s schedule featuring him in Nanaimo and Victoria.

Baber was born in Russia, moved to Israel when he was eight and moved to Canada when he was 15. He went to high school in York Centre and now his law practice is in the riding.

with files from the Canadian Press

Patrick Brown declares bid in Conservative leadership race – Mar 13, 2022

 

