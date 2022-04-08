Conservative Party leadership candidate from Ontario making Okanagan stop

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario politician who’s running for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party will host a meet-and-greet in the Okanagan on Friday night.

Roman Baber currently sits as an independent in Ontario’s provincial legislature and represents the Toronto riding of York Centre.

Baber formerly belonged to Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party, but was given the boot after he spoke out against COVID-19 lockdowns in January 2021.

Last month, on March 9, Baber announced he was seeking the federal party leadership. His Okanagan appearance will take place in Kelowna, at Rutland Centennial Hall, at 7 p.m.

It's a critical time in Canada's history. As I proceed with my bid for @CPC_HQ leader, I will not be seeking provincial re-election. I'm sincerely grateful to my staff & constituents. Serving the people of York Centre as MPP was the greatest honour of my life. #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/sm5GyTvLRj — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) March 24, 2022

The appearance will be one of a handful of stops in B.C. for Baber, who is also a lawyer.

It’s believed Baber’s Okanagan stop will be his first in the region as a politician.

He was slated to appear in Kamloops on Friday afternoon, followed by three stops in the Lower Mainland on Saturday: Abbotsford, Burnaby and Vancouver. Sunday will see him in Richmond, with Monday’s schedule featuring him in Nanaimo and Victoria.

Baber was born in Russia, moved to Israel when he was eight and moved to Canada when he was 15. He went to high school in York Centre and now his law practice is in the riding.

— with files from the Canadian Press

