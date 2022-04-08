Calgary’s Rose Kohn and Jimmie Condon arenas get $12.5M upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Rose Kohn and Jimmie Condon arenas are reopening this week after completing a $12.5 million upgrade.

The arenas needed major mechanical, electrical and operational repairs and upgrades. According to the city, the arenas had not undergone significant renovations since they were originally built in 1968 and 1983, respectively.

“Investing in upgrades of our civic facilities is important, especially in established neighbourhoods,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said at a press conference on Friday.

"It is really important that we continue to be the active city that we are still known to be and have been promoting so well."

The upgrade project included expanding the ice size at Jimmie Condon Arena, replacing two existing refrigeration systems with a single refrigeration system to improve energy efficiency, adding accessible change rooms and expanding spectator seating with spots for over 240 people.

It also included new accessible public washrooms, meeting rooms, a multipurpose room, improved energy-efficient equipment, flooring improvements and new exterior finishing.

Jarret Hoebers, regional manager at City of Calgary Recreation, said there has been increased interest in hosting sporting events at the arena since renovations were completed.

“The expansion of the size of the ice means we’re able to deliver full (figure skating) programs, whereas before they were having to move around and be in different arenas across the city… It allows us to have a wider range of hockey opportunities as well,” Hoebers said.

"For a long time, (City of Calgary Recreation) has been in the community delivering services, and we really want our facilities to be used as community centres."

To celebrate the reopening of the arenas, Calgarians are invited to attend a free public skate at Jimmie Condon Arena located at 502 Heritage Drive S.W. on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.