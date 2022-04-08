SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Bucha killings: Ukrainian forensic investigators begin exhuming bodies from mass grave

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 8, 2022 11:57 am
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content and graphic images throughout. Viewer discretion is advised.
Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed during a Russian invasion.

Ruslan Kravchenko from the prosecutor’s office in Bucha said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. He said two women had been identified, one of whom had worked at a supermarket in the town centre.

“There are witnesses who can confirm that these people were killed by the Russian forces. Without any reason, they were just walking down the street or being evacuated,” he told Reuters.

“Some of them were just speaking Ukrainian.”

Read more: 50 killed in Russian bombing at Kramatorsk train station, say Ukrainian officials

Story continues below advertisement

He said the forensic investigators would work to build up a picture of what happened to those buried in the mass grave, where the remains of corpses poked through the earth.

The specialists, clad in white suits, covered the graves with plastic sheeting as rain fell.

Ukrainian investigators exhume bodies form a mass grave in the gardens of the St Andrew church in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 8, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. - Ukrainian investigators began to exhume a mass grave in Bucha on April 8, opening the early stages of what police say will be a war crimes probe targeting Russian troops who occupied the Kyiv commuter town. The grave -- a long deep trench in the mud behind a gold-domed church -- was used by Ukrainians to bury neighbours they claim were killed at the hands of Russian armed forces which arrived on February 26. View image in full screen
Ukrainian investigators exhume bodies form a mass grave in the gardens of the St Andrew church in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 8, 2022, during Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is flanked by Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as they visit a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv on April 8, 2022. - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 8, 2022, visited a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused by Ukraine's allies of carrying out atrocities against civilians. An AFP journalist reported that von der Leyen was in the town north of the capital as part of a trip to shore up support for Ukraine alongside the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. View image in full screen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is flanked by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as they visit a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv on April 8, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Since Russian troops pulled back from Bucha last week, Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead. Bucha’s deputy mayor said more than 360 civilians were killed and around 260-280 were buried in the mass grave by other residents.

Reuters could not independently verify those figures. The deaths of civilians in Bucha have been widely condemned by the West as war crimes.

UN votes Russia out of human rights council citing Bucha killings

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army. It casts the evidence of civilian killings in Bucha as a cynical ploy by Ukraine and its Western backers, who Moscow says are gripped by discriminatory anti-Russian paranoia.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its action a “special military operation” aimed at “denazifying” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say the invasion was illegal and unjustified.

Reporting by Simon Gardner and Mari Saito, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Angus MacSwan

© 2022 Reuters
