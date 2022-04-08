Bilingual English-Ukrainian schools in Manitoba prepare for refugee students

Send this page to someone via email

A number of Manitoba schools offering English-Ukrainian bilingual education are preparing to welcome Ukrainian students fleeing the war.

Paulette Monita, president of Manitoba Parents for Ukrainian Education, told Global News the bilingual program is being offered at 11 schools in six divisions across the province — and that due to Manitoba’s significant Ukrainian population, it’s expected a number of families will settle in the province.

“The schools are preparing because the English-Ukrainian bilingual program is a perfect fit for these students that are coming and fleeing the war in Ukraine,” Monita said

“Fifty per cent is taught in the Ukrainian language and the other 50 per cent is in English.

“As you can imagine it would give students that immediate sense of comfort, as they come and can actually recognize their own language within the day and be able to communicate with other students and with their teachers.”

The schools have begun filling backpacks with school supplies, as well as comfort items and hygiene products, to help newcomers feel at home when they arrive in Manitoba.

“They’re fleeing Ukraine with literally nothing,” said Monita.

“They will get here and the key piece will be that they’ve come to a place of safety … and here is a small gesture and this is what you need to start.

“We want to make sure they get the best start possible.”

Manitoba has already begun preparations to welcome Ukrainian refugees into the province, with both Premier Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman making it clear newcomers fleeing conflict will find a welcome home on the prairies.

