Crime

1st-degree murder charge laid following Red Deer fire

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 10:26 am
Red Deer RCMP laid a first-degree murder charge following a fire March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Red Deer RCMP laid a first-degree murder charge following a fire March 31, 2022. Global News

RCMP have laid first-degree murder charges after a fire in Red Deer last month.

The fire broke out on 39 Street in the West Park neighbourhood around 3:30 a.m. on March 31.

Crews on scene determined the fire originated in the basement unit of the multi-unit dwelling.

Calgary police investigate woman's 'suspicious' death after gunshots heard in Temple

A male and young woman were found inside and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

The man was later released from hospital and subsequently arrested.

Raymond Richard, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson.

RCMP said the cause of death will not be released.

