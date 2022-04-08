Youth in Policing Initiative returns this summer in Guelph

Guelph police is bringing back its Youth in Policing Initiative after being away for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is back this June and the force said it’s looking forward to starting the summer initiative again.
It gives high school students a chance to work with police for the summer, offering them competitive wages along with hands-on experience.
Scott Tracey, media relations coordinator for Guelph police, said the return of the program is a sign that things are getting back to normal.
“I think they’re still sorting out what their involvement is going to be, but I know the students typically do help out at community events,” Tracey said.
“They do have a chance to interact with various departments within the Guelph police and learn about what’s involved in those departments.”
He said it’s a great opportunity not only for young people looking to get involved in a career in policing, but for those who want to work in an interesting spot for the summer.
He added it’s an interesting place for students to work and probably unlike any other summer job they’ll ever have.
Tracey said it’s a popular program among young kids, but he expects interest to be even higher this year because of the two-year layoff.
“Certainly the interest in the program is quite high and it is a good way to reach out to the young people in the community,” he said.
“There are people who are not necessarily served by the police, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it is certainly good to have the young people being involved in our activities and bringing that youth perspective to a lot of the things we do.”
Tracey added the program will put students in a leadership role, provide them with CPR and first aid certification, and more.
In order to qualify, he said you need to be between 15 and 18 years old, a resident of Guelph and enrolled to return to school in September.
Applications are being accepted until April 29. To apply, go to Guelph’s police’s website and learn more information.
