Guelph Storm fall in the shootout to Windsor Spitfires

Despite relinquishing an early two-goal lead, the Guelph Storm managed to collect a point over the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-3 shootout loss on Thursday night.

Brayden Guy, Sasha Pastujov and Valentin Zhugin scored for Guelph and Owen Bennett made 26 saves in the loss.

The Storm found themselves up 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the game, but goals by Daniel D’Amico and Will Cuylie in front of the home crowd evened the score before the first period ended.

Wyatt Johnston would score for Windsor in the second frame and Zhugin picked up his 15th goal of the year in the third period to make it 3-3 after 60 minutes.

With overtime solving nothing, Spitfires netminder Xavier Medina managed to keep out Matthew Papais’ shootout attempt that paved the way for the win with every attempt finding the back of the net.

Guelph sits in sixth place of the OHL’s western conference with a record of 32-23-3-5, having already clinched a playoff spot.

Windsor and Guelph will do it all over again on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

Last night’s 4-3 shoot out loss in Windsor was a rugged, entertaining playoff type game. I would imagine we might see more of the same tonight @Storm_City . Game time is 7:30, on air at 7:15 @1460CJOY — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) April 8, 2022

