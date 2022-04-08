Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm fall in the shootout to Windsor Spitfires

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 9:50 am

Despite relinquishing an early two-goal lead, the Guelph Storm managed to collect a point over the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-3 shootout loss on Thursday night.

Brayden Guy, Sasha Pastujov and Valentin Zhugin scored for Guelph and Owen Bennett made 26 saves in the loss.

Read more: Guelph Sports Hall of Fame finally inducting class of 2020

The Storm found themselves up 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the game, but goals by Daniel D’Amico and Will Cuylie in front of the home crowd evened the score before the first period ended.

Wyatt Johnston would score for Windsor in the second frame and Zhugin picked up his 15th goal of the year in the third period to make it 3-3 after 60 minutes.

With overtime solving nothing, Spitfires netminder Xavier Medina managed to keep out Matthew Papais’ shootout attempt that paved the way for the win with every attempt finding the back of the net.

Read more: Niagara IceDogs executives apologize, ‘devastated’ by sanctions tied to alleged offside chat

Guelph sits in sixth place of the OHL’s western conference with a record of 32-23-3-5, having already clinched a playoff spot.

Windsor and Guelph will do it all over again on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

