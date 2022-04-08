Pedestrian sent to hospital with serious injuries after incident on Hamilton Mountain roadway

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say road closures are in effect on a busy Mountain thoroughfare Friday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian.

In a social media post just after 7 a.m. HPS said the collision reconstruction team was at Upper Wentworth Street just north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

“Expect a police presence and road closures. Please avoid the area,” HPS said on Twitter.

Hamilton paramedics chief David Thompson told Global News the pedestrian who was hit is a 42-year-old man who was sent to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

So far in 2022, the city has seen seven pedestrian-related deaths, with the last involving the death of conductor Boris Brott.

Last year, the city recorded nine fatal pedestrian incidents — the highest annual total in a decade, according to police.

