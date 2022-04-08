Menu

Comments

Crime

23-year-old woman identified as Calgary’s 10th murder of 2022

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 8:41 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death after gunshots heard in Temple' Calgary police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death after gunshots heard in Temple
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the city’s northeast after receiving reports of gunshots Thursday evening. Sarah Offin reports.

Calgary police have confirmed the latest suspicious death is the city’s 10th murder this year.

Police had received reports of gunshots around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the northeast community of Temple.

When they arrived in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E., they found a woman unconscious with a gunshot wound. She later died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Sheible of Calgary.

Officers searched the home and surrounding area for evidence and remained at the scene Thursday night and throughout much of the day Friday.

Read more: Alberta’s Crown prosecutors consider walking off the job

Police have not said if they have a suspect, but believe this was not random.

“We continue to investigate this fatal shooting and the motivation has yet to be determined,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release Friday afternoon. “Our investigators believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe it to be random.”

Neighbours tell Global News they have seen police at the home many times.

“I’ve got kids. It’s scary… it’s scary. I just fear for my kids’ safety,” said neighbour Abdulsalam Abdulghni.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

