Calgary police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death after gunshots heard in Temple

A woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the northeast Calgary community of Temple.
Gunshots were reported at a residence in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. at around 7:15 p.m.
Emergency crews found an unconscious woman in medical distress. She was taken to Foothills Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Officers searched the home and surrounding area for evidence and are currently investigating the circumstances of the death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
If determined to be a homicide, it will be Calgary’s 10th of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.
