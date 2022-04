Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low 5.2 per cent in March as provinces including Ontario and Quebec saw record employment gains in an already tight job market.

Statistics Canada says this marks the lowest unemployment rate since the agency started tracking comparable data in 1976.

The country added 73,000 jobs in March, a 0.4 per cent rise from February’s figures

More to come.

