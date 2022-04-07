Cutting-edge, exclusive indoor golf club opening in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

An exclusive, cutting-edge facility in Saint John is giving golfers the chance to work on their game like the pros.

Under Par Golf & Academy is in the midst of a soft launch — just in time for the Masters weekend — utilizing the same technology Tiger Woods has installed at home to allow members to tee off no matter the weather.

The exclusive club will be open 24/7 starting Monday — with memberships going for about $150 a month.

Once approved, members are able to enter the locked facility by scanning their cellphone at the door.

Members will be granted access to an indoor putting space, high-tech teaching green and three private simulation rooms.

It’s the first facility like this in all of Canada.

“This is something the golfing community deserves,” says owner Colin Mackenzie.

“There’s going to be a lot of great golfers that come out of this city now.”

MacKenzie, who grew up in Grand Bay-Westfield, has been an avid golfer for going on 20 years.

He says the idea for Under Par started to form two years ago, becoming a reality with support from his family.

Every detail of the facility seems to have been thought out — right down to the shade of green on the club’s accent walls.

The shade is Pantone 342, sometimes referred to as Masters Green.

“It’s the exact same colour as a blade of ryegrass from Augusta National,” Mackenzie says.

View image in full screen “The Tigers Den” one of three private, themed simulation rooms inside Under Par. Travis Fortnum / Global News

New Brunswick’s Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture Tammy Scott-Wallace stopped by the club for a tour Thursday.

She says the timing of its opening is perfect, and not just because everyone’s watching the Masters.

“This week we launched our summer tourism campaign, which we’re calling ‘The Invitation,’” Scott-Wallace says.

“An opportunity for New Brunswickers to invite back the family and friends they haven’t been able to see for a couple of years to see what New Brunswick has been up to.

“Things like this,” she says.

Scott-Wallace also tried her luck at a contest MacKenzie’s running through the Masters Weekend.

Anyone who brings a club and a two-dollar donation to Romero House can try their luck at hitting a virtual hole in one.

The winner gets $10,000.

Scott-Wallace didn’t sink her shot.

MacKenzie says anyone interested in the contest or membership can check out the club’s website.

