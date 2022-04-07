Menu

Canada

Hamilton police investigate altercation at Stoney Creek high school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 5:44 pm
An incident involving non-students entering Saltfleet District High School on Wednesday April 7, 2022 amid an altercation is the subject of a Hamilton police investigation. View image in full screen
An incident involving non-students entering Saltfleet District High School on Wednesday April 7, 2022 amid an altercation is the subject of a Hamilton police investigation. @HWDSB

Hamilton police (HPS) are investigating a Wednesday afternoon altercation at a Stoney Creek secondary school involving a group of non-students.

In a statement following the incident, Saltfleet District High School principal Glenn Cooke revealed an incident was tied to a “youth in the community” and some “non-students” entering the learning facility.

“We are reviewing this incident and want you to know that student and staff safety is of the utmost importance” Cooke assured guardians in a letter Wednesday afternoon.

“The school remains a safe place for students to learn and staff to work.”

Hamilton police say officers were dispatched around noon to follow up on a call tied to a “physical altercation.”

It’s believed the matter started with an argument between three students and a larger group in the front atrium of the school.

A spokesperson with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said there were no serious injuries and that school administrators are working with police to investigate those involved.

“The Saltfleet community can be assured that administrators are managing this situation to the best of their abilities,” the HWDSB said in statement.

“They are working with police who continue to investigate and using every tool available in the Safe Schools legislation and board policies where appropriate.”

No charges are expected, according to police.

