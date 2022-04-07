Menu

Traffic

Brampton man charged in crash that shut down Highway 402 in Sarnia: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 7, 2022 3:15 pm
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. View image in full screen
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Lambton OPP say a 30-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing a charge of careless driving in connection with a crash earlier this week that shut down a stretch of Highway 402 in Sarnia.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Indian Road and involved multiple commercial motor vehicles, some of which had been waiting to cross the Bluewater Bridge into the U.S., police said.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Man with knife assaults 1, runs at officers in SoHo neighbourhood, London, Ont. police say

The highway was closed through the afternoon and was reopened around 6:30 p.m. once the vehicles and debris were cleared away.

Few other details have been released.

The OPP wants to encourage all drivers to pay attention to traffic and road conditions while commuting.

“Our road users need to make driving their main focus, the safety of others depends on it!” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the crash, or who sees drivers who are distracted or driving erratically, is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911, police said.

