Illinois church’s ‘fast from whiteness’ for Lent sparks vitriolic debate

A church in Illinois has sparked a major debate and plenty of vitriol after it declared it would “fast from whiteness” during Lent.

First United Church of Oak Park, an “open community” church outside Chicago, announced that it would not use any music or materials written or composed by white people in the 40-day religious observance period that leads up to Easter.

“For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of ‘giving something up’ and ‘taking something on,’” the church wrote on its website.

“In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people. Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more.”

Lent is often celebrated by people giving up something that is part of their daily life. This year Lent is observed from March 2 to mid-April.

However, the church’s observance is not sitting well with some.

Turning Point USA, an American non-profit that advocates for conservative values, blasted the church, saying it is creating “disunity” and moving “back to segregation times.”

In a short video posted to YouTube, a Turning Point USA representative shows off a sign erected on the church’s front lawn that features a photo of a white canvas being covered with black paint.

Many, including conservative pundits, have mocked the church by calling it “woke,” “racist” or “having a hatred for white people.”

BREAKING REPORT: Woke Chicago church is 'fasting from WHITENESS' for Lent by BANNING all hymns by Caucasian musicians.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 6, 2022

Historic Church's Woke New Spin on Lent, 'Fasting from Whiteness' and Race-Based Liturgy — Julia Karanina (@JuliaKaranina) April 7, 2022

Historic Church's Woke New Spin on Lent, 'Fasting from Whiteness' and Race-Based Liturgy — Julia Karanina (@JuliaKaranina) April 7, 2022

The church, which is a union church of the Presbyterian and United Church of Christ denominations, has responded to the criticism and pushback, saying on its Facebook page that the “Lenten theme has spurred considerable discussion, with some people questioning the message.

“In practice with the Lenten discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color. Our worship services in Lent have been diverse and beautiful,” their statement continues.

In a video posted by the church on the first Sunday of Lent, Rev. Lydia Mulkey further explained the fast.

“In this fast from whiteness, of course, I cannot change the colour of my skin or the way that allows me to move through the world but I can change what I listen to, whose voice I prioritize,” Mulkey said.

“And so that is kind of the place for our worship services, through Lent, that we would fast for a time from prioritizing white voices.”

