Canada

N.S. Tories propose bill to prohibit extra fees for small solar power producers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. stopping Nova Scotia Power from charging net metering fee for solar users' N.S. stopping Nova Scotia Power from charging net metering fee for solar users
The Nova Scotia government says it is stepping in to make sure Nova Scotia Power can’t charge a net metering fee for solar users. It’s going to introduce regulations to block the utility’s proposal before it happens. Alicia Draus reports – Feb 2, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government tabled legislation today aimed at protecting the province’s solar energy sector.

The proposed amendments under the Electricity and Public Utilities Acts mean residents with renewable electricity sources, such as solar panels, won’t have to pay anything to Nova Scotia Power as long as they produce enough electricity.

Read more: Renewable energy customers call for overhaul of legislation that governs Nova Scotia Power

Amendments include a guarantee that ratepayers who are connected to the grid and generate renewable power will not have to pay Nova Scotia Power to “net meter,” which is when they receive a credit for electricity provided back to the grid.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says the changes will empower residents to “join our fight against climate change.”

Read more: Nova Scotia government kills utility’s bid to impose ‘net metering’ charge on solar

The amendments come after the government rejected a bid from Nova Scotia Power in February that would have allowed the utility to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the grid.

At the time, Premier Tim Houston called elements of the utility’s application “inappropriate” because they discouraged investment in solar energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
