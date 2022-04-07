Stolen vehicle, impaired driving arrests made in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., laid charges in cases involving a reported stolen vehicle and impaired driving over the past day.

On Wednesday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers with the street crime unit noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the commuter lot on Hwy. 35 south in Lindsay.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Haliburton Highlands area on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested a man seen exiting the vehicle.

Troy Sprague, 33, of Lindsay, was charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5, 000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 12.

Impaired driving arrest

Around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Lindsay Street South in Lindsay.

Police say the officer determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Kelly Bean, 20, of Kinburn, Ont., was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 12.