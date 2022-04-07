1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Oro-Medonte Township

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and another has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Township early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 12 at Stagecoach Road just before 5 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision.

Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead, police said.

The other driver was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Orillia OPP said the identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The highway was closed for several hours in each direction to allow for the collision reconstruction unit to do its investigation, police said.

