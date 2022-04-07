Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Oro-Medonte Township

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 11:17 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and another has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Township early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 12 at Stagecoach Road just before 5 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision.

Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP make arrest in connection with 2 suspicious deaths near Brussels, Ont.

The other driver was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Orillia OPP said the identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The highway was closed for several hours in each direction to allow for the collision reconstruction unit to do its investigation, police said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagOrillia tagOrillia OPP tagOro-Medonte tagOro-Medonte crash tagOro Medonte Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers