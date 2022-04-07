SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 28 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations keep rising

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'How contagious is Quebec’s dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2?' How contagious is Quebec’s dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2?
There are growing concerns as the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads throughout the province as it becomes the dominant version of the novel coronavirus. It comes as the second booster or fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out for people aged 70 and over. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec recorded 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19 amid another uptick in patient numbers Thursday.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic stood at 1,582, a net rise of 42 patients. This comes after 221 people were admitted in the last day, while 179 were discharged.

Health authorities say 64 patients were being treated for the disease in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province reported 3,777 new cases, though this isn’t an accurate representation of the situation since only certain groups can access PCR testing.

Read more: COVID-19: Majority of Montreal students still wearing masks in classrooms

The daily tally shows 23,006 tests were administered at government-run screening sites.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests on the province’s online portal. Officials say the 1,646 tests were reported in the latest roundup. Of those, 1,434 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign issued another 31,225 doses in a 24-hour stretch. The province has administered more than 18.7 million shots to date.

Quebec has recorded 989,077 official cases and 14,482 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, topped 943,000 on Thursday.

