Ontario COVID numbers: 1,126 people in hospital, 159 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 1,126 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 159 in intensive care.

This is up by 57 for hospitalizations but a decrease of nine in ICUs since the previous day. Last Thursday, there were 807 hospitalizations with 166 in ICU.

Of the 1,126 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 159 people in ICUs with the virus, 66 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,224 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,184,345.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,527 as 16 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,144,889 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,838 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.7 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.8 per cent with 33.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 10,635 doses in the last day.

The government said 21,347 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,777 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 17.2 per cent, which is also up from 16 per cent reported last Thursday.

