Okanagan restaurants excited about the lifting of the vaccine passport mandate

It’s become the norm for the majority of Okanagan residents: Showing a vaccine passport when going out for a meal.

But starting Friday, that will no longer be necessary, with the province about to life its vaccine card mandate.

“I think it’ll be busier and I think that it’ll be nice to have an inclusive environment where we don’t have to turn anybody away based on vaccination status,” said Meagan Keelaghan, general manager at DunnEnzies Pizza restaurant in Kelowna.

The province’s top doctor confirmed on Tuesday at a news conference that as of Friday, at 12:01 a.m., vaccine cards will no longer be required to gain entry into places like movie theatres, indoor concerts, sporting venues and restaurants.

“With this level of community immunity that we have now, we are in a position where we continue to make progress and removing some of the measures that are no longer necessary all the time, One of those is the B.C. vaccine card, ” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“So it is no longer required under order, so no longer a legal order.”

The vaccine passport was first announced in August 2021 and went into effect the following month in mid-September.

It was the latest in a number of restrictions that restaurants had to navigate for more than two years.

“We definitely had to put in new protocols that slowed people down at the door quite a bit,” Keelaghan said. “We had to bring on extra staff because it would take so much time at the door.”

From a temporary shutdown of indoor dining to capacity being limited to 50 per cent, restaurants have had a tough go since the beginning of the pandemic.

That makes the lifting of the vaccine card mandate that much more welcome.

“We’re in the business of hospitality, and I felt like that it kind of put a barrier in that welcome for our guests, so I’m looking forward to that being gone,” said Krafty Kitchen and Bar general manager Mia Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos estimated that the restaurant lost about 20 per cent of its clientele after the vaccine passport went into effect.

“I see all of that clientele coming back and maybe losing 20 per cent of a different clientele, because they are going to be out and they’re maybe scared to come out now that everyone is allowed to be back in the restaurants.”

At DunnEnzies, preparations are underway for what’s expected to be a busy season without having to check proof of vaccination.

“I think it’ll be a lighter atmosphere for most and for our staff, too,” said Keelaghan.

