New report challenges ban on owning certain dog breeds in Winnipeg

A ban on certain dog breeds in Winnipeg might be lifted in the near future.

A new report going to city hall next week is suggesting the ban on American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and others be replaced with regulations that focus on owners.

“We think that people can successfully own all different types of dogs, but all these people need to be responsible,” says the manager of the city’s animal services, Leland Gordon.

The ban came to place in the 1990s due to irresponsible pet ownership, which resulted in dogs attacking citizens, says Gordon.

Now Winnipeg and Ontario are the only ones with this kind of ban.

“The idea behind the changes we’re recommending is … to treat dogs based on their behaviour (and) treat owners based on responsible pet ownership, and that’s what’s going on in most other major cities in Canada,” he says.

Amanda Quinn, dog trainer at Dumbledogs, says dogs aren’t bad, owners are.

“No matter the breed, it’s how you raise them and how you train them and socialize them,” she says.

Quinn thinks the ban should be lifted.

“Whether they’re young or young adults that you rescued, get them into classes and teach them to be calm and in control around other dogs,” she says. “There are classes out there for reactive dogs.”

