Health

Manitoba offers more money to better control COVID-19 in personal care homes

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 5:14 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Wednesday the province's upcoming budget will include $15 million to better prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at personal care homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is promising $15 million to better prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at personal care homes.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the money will boost infection prevention and control measures and help fund more housekeeping staff.

Read more: Maples Care Home report shows ‘blame at every level’: advocate

The money, to be included in next week’s budget, will also help fund new information technology.

The promise follows an outbreak at a Winnipeg care home in 2020 that required ambulances to be called in as a staff shortage led to residents being unattended.

Read more: Province’s response to deadly care home ‘shameful,’ says daughter of resident

More than 50 residents died in that outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home.

Stefanson’s news conference was originally scheduled for another personal care home, but was moved to the legislature because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.

