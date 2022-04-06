Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton soccer star Alphonso Davies makes return from myocarditis in Champions League match

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 3:30 pm
Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies should be back within two weeks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). View image in full screen
Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies should be back within two weeks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). PK EL

Alphonso Davies has been named to Bayern Munich’s starting 11 for its Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday against Spain’s Villarreal, marking the Canadian star’s first match since being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Davies hadn’t played since Dec. 17 after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19.

Read more: Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies ‘looking good’ for Champions League quarterfinal in April

The illness kept the 21-year-old from Edmonton out of Canada’s final six CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches. Canada went 4-2-0 over that span to qualify for the marquee tournament for the first time since 1986.

Davies, recently named the CONCACAF men’s player of the year, appeared in seven games for Canada in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years' Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years
Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years – Mar 28, 2022

The team 3-0-4 record over those games including a 4-1 win over Panama that featured a highlight-reel goal by Davies.

Trending Stories

Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.

Davies was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis.

Read more: Bayern Munich says Edmonton soccer star Alphonso Davies should be back for April 12 Champions League quarterfinal

It is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Davies’ myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.

Story continues below advertisement

Bayern currently tops the Bundesliga standings. After Wednesday’s first quarterfinal leg in Villarreal, the teams will beet again Tuesday in Munich.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagEdmonton sports tagSoccer tagWorld Cup tagAlphonso Davies tagEdmonton soccer tagBayern Munich tagChampions League tagmyocarditis tagAlphonso Davies myocarditis tagEdmonton soccer star tagCanadian soccer star tagAlphonso Davies COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers