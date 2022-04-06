Menu

Canada

ALCDSB breaks ground on new Kingston elementary school

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:42 pm
An artist's rendition of the Kingston West school. View image in full screen
An artist's rendition of the Kingston West school. ALCDSB

There was a special occasion for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board Wednesday.

A number of students helped with an official ground-breaking ceremony for a new Catholic elementary school in the city’s west end.

Read more: ‘Good thing’ — Kingston, Ont. students back to school for in-person learning

Located in the Woodhaven subdivision, the nearly $21-million build will include room for 481 elementary students.

It’s also a dual-track school, which means it will serve both French and English learning students.

Trending Stories

There will also be four new child-care rooms, 73 new licensed child-care spaces and three new EarlyOn child and family centre rooms.

The targeted completion date is September of 2023.

