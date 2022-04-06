ALCDSB breaks ground on new Kingston elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

There was a special occasion for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board Wednesday.

A number of students helped with an official ground-breaking ceremony for a new Catholic elementary school in the city’s west end.

Located in the Woodhaven subdivision, the nearly $21-million build will include room for 481 elementary students.

It’s also a dual-track school, which means it will serve both French and English learning students.

There will also be four new child-care rooms, 73 new licensed child-care spaces and three new EarlyOn child and family centre rooms.

The targeted completion date is September of 2023.

