ALCDSB breaks ground on new Kingston elementary school

There was a special occasion for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board Wednesday.
A number of students helped with an official ground-breaking ceremony for a new Catholic elementary school in the city’s west end.
Located in the Woodhaven subdivision, the nearly $21-million build will include room for 481 elementary students.
It’s also a dual-track school, which means it will serve both French and English learning students.
Trending Stories
There will also be four new child-care rooms, 73 new licensed child-care spaces and three new EarlyOn child and family centre rooms.
The targeted completion date is September of 2023.
Loughborough Public School students and Sydenham businesses teaming-up to help the people in Ukraine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments