Toronto to begin booking 4th dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday

The City of Toronto says it is “ready to deliver” fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin booking appointments for those eligible on Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday, the city said residents 60 and older and First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their fourth shot beginning April 7 at 8 a.m.

#TeamToronto is ready to deliver fourth vaccine doses now that the province has opened up eligibility. Eligible residents:

✅ 60+ (third dose 5 months ago)

✅ First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals Appointments will be available on

🗓April 7 at 8AM

💻 https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD pic.twitter.com/iGXmezVDKn — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 6, 2022

The city said appointments will be available at all five city immunization clinics from April 9 to 23, with more appointments to be released “soon.”

Those looking to book can do so online through the city’s vaccination portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Torontonians can also receive their fourth dose at more than 525 local pharmacies that are offering the shot or at Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select primary care offices and other health care clinics.

The city said eligible residents can book their fourth dose if at least five months have passed since they received their third shot.

The move from the city comes a day after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released new recommendations, saying provinces should prepare for “the rapid deployment” of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks prioritizing adults 80 and over and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings.

“Third and fourth doses are still recommended by NACI, even if residents have had a recent COVID-19 infection because immunity may wane,” the release reads. “To maximize the immune response of the vaccine after a COVID-19 infection, it is recommended that residents wait 12 weeks or three months after they tested positive or their symptoms started.”

The city said the vaccine is safe after a recent COVID-19 infection.

According to the city, approximately 26,000 Toronto residents aged 60 and older are now eligible to book a fourth dose appointment because they received their third shot on Nov. 6, 2021 or earlier.

“Over the next month, approximately 114,000 residents in this age group will be eligible to book their fourth dose based on the five-month dosing interval,” the city said. “With expanded eligibility in this phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, City-run immunization clinics will return to a booked appointment-only system starting Saturday, April 9.”

Those who are immunocompromised, or who are living in long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges or other congregate settings have had access to fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses since late December of 2021.

The city said by Monday, around 25,000 city residents had already received their fourth shot.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said vaccination is the “best way to protect yourself and the progress that we have made.”

“Our City-run immunization clinics have helped deliver millions of vaccine doses and have helped Toronto reach world-leading vaccination rates,” he said in a statement. “Now they are ready to help residents get their fourth dose.”

Tory said if you are eligible, “please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”