SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto to begin booking 4th dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario reveals some details of fourth dose strategy while defending 6th wave response' Ontario reveals some details of fourth dose strategy while defending 6th wave response
WATCH: Ontario reveals some details of fourth dose strategy while defending sixth wave response

The City of Toronto says it is “ready to deliver” fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin booking appointments for those eligible on Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday, the city said residents 60 and older and First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their fourth shot beginning April 7 at 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said appointments will be available at all five city immunization clinics from April 9 to 23, with more appointments to be released “soon.”

Those looking to book can do so online through the city’s vaccination portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Torontonians can also receive their fourth dose at more than 525 local pharmacies that are offering the shot or at Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select primary care offices and other health care clinics.

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID dose eligibility to 60+ and First Nations starting April 7

The city said eligible residents can book their fourth dose if at least five months have passed since they received their third shot.

Trending Stories

The move from the city comes a day after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released new recommendations, saying provinces should prepare for “the rapid deployment” of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks prioritizing adults 80 and over and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings.

“Third and fourth doses are still recommended by NACI, even if residents have had a recent COVID-19 infection because immunity may wane,” the release reads. “To maximize the immune response of the vaccine after a COVID-19 infection, it is recommended that residents wait 12 weeks or three months after they tested positive or their symptoms started.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the vaccine is safe after a recent COVID-19 infection.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers — 1,074 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

According to the city, approximately 26,000 Toronto residents aged 60 and older are now eligible to book a fourth dose appointment because they received their third shot on Nov. 6, 2021 or earlier.

“Over the next month, approximately 114,000 residents in this age group will be eligible to book their fourth dose based on the five-month dosing interval,” the city said. “With expanded eligibility in this phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, City-run immunization clinics will return to a booked appointment-only system starting Saturday, April 9.”

Those who are immunocompromised, or who are living in long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges or other congregate settings have had access to fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses since late December of 2021.

The city said by Monday, around 25,000 city residents had already received their fourth shot.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said vaccination is the “best way to protect yourself and the progress that we have made.”

“Our City-run immunization clinics have helped deliver millions of vaccine doses and have helped Toronto reach world-leading vaccination rates,” he said in a statement. “Now they are ready to help residents get their fourth dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tory said if you are eligible, “please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagToronto Covid tagCOVID Toronto tagfourth COVID shot tagfourth dose covid toronto tagtoronto covid fourth dose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers