Convicted B.C. pedophile had permission to be in Okanagan, say police

A convicted B.C. pedophile who’s currently living in Abbotsford had permission to be in the Central Okanagan last week, police say.

In March, Abbotsford police announced that Shaun Deacon was being released from Matsqui prison and that he’d be living in the Abbotsford area.

“Shaun Deacon has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998; as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018,” police said in a press release.

However, last week, a social media post said Deacon was spotted in West Kelowna.

This week, the Abbotsford Police Department said Deacon had permission to be in the area and that they were aware of it.

Update- AbbyPD issued a Public Notification that Shaun Deacon would be released to our community. Deacon's appearance has changed and an updated photo is released for the public. AbbyPD continue to monitor Deacon's conditions. pic.twitter.com/KMA8DEn2h2 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 23, 2022

“We do continue to monitor him in our city,” Abbotsford police told Global News.

West Kelowna RCMP told Global News that they are aware of Deacon and confirmed that he’d been in the West Kelowna area.

Deacon is 56 years old and is described as being six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 225 pounds.

Police noted that Deacon has a lifetime ban from:

Attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 14 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

Seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 14 years.

Police also said Deacon has an 810.1(1) Criminal Code order with conditions that state he must not:

Possess any weapons.

Possess knives except for preparing food.

Attend any public park, school ground, daycare centre, swimming pool, playground, skating rink, community centre or recreational centre where persons under the age of 16 years are present or might reasonably be present.

Contact or communicate with any person under 16 years of age except for commercial transactions.

Unless authorized by his bail supervisor, possess any electronics capable of accessing the internet, storing data or accessing any computer network.

Seek, obtain or continue any employment or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves contact with or being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

Police noted that if you see him in violation of any of the conditions listed above, contact your local police agency.

