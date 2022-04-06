Burlington’s Sound of Music Festival returns after two year hiatus

After two years of silence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burlington, Ont.’s lakefront at Spencer Smith Park, will be alive once again with the Sound of Music Festival.

The free music festival is slated to return June 11 – 19, 2022 and will include artists Black Stone Cherry, The Warning, The Trews, Fuel, The Tea Party, Skid Row, Fantastic Negrito, High Valley, The Washboard Union, The Pursuit of Happiness, Wide Mouth Mason, Finger Eleven, Bif Naked, Honeymoon Suite and many more.

“Coming back after two years off; we wanted to put together a serious party year for the community that has been waiting patiently for a return to live music,” says Sound of Music Inc. CEO Myles Rusak.

“This is definitely one of our biggest lineups in our 43-year history. On top of some award-winning Canadian and International names, we have over 30 local artists who will be performing across our stages and celebrating in this cultural return.”

The festival will host all of the components of the past, but will be even bigger this year. There will be three main-stages, an elevated Club Series experience, Streetfest, family zone and midway.

The festival anticipates record attendance numbers this year.

“As an organization we didn’t just want to pump the brakes and wait out the pandemic. The board, staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to find new and innovative ways to keep the music alive in our community over the past two years,” says Ashlee Livingstone, board chairperson.

Kicking off the festival on June 11th will be Sound of Music’s ticketed fundraiser show ‘Live on the Lake’, which will feature Three Days Grace, Tim Hicks, The Beaches and Saving Abel.

