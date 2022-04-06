Canadian Army completing training in London, Ont. and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

More than 300 Canadian Army soldiers from 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting an emergency response exercise in London and surrounding areas.

The Arrowhead Response exercise will take place from April 7 to 11 in multiple communities in southwestern Ontario. There will be approximately 100 soldiers each at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre and the South Huron Recreation Centre in Exeter.

Residents will also see soldiers and military vehicles in London, the Lucan Conservation Area, the Crediton Conservation Area and Huron Park. No weapons will be present.

“This important training is conducted annually to practice the planning and execution of domestic support operations, which take place after receiving a Request for Assistance from civil authorities during crises in Canadian communities, like natural disasters,” said a department media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The exercise scenario will include a variety of training tasks and objectives, including the establishment of command posts, and theoretical and practical wildfire training for participating soldiers at Lucan Conservation Area.”

Local citizens are encouraged to talk to army personnel and soldiers in their community.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas. Everyone is being asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.