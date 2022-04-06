Menu

Canada

Ottawa’s plan to tax big bank profits will flow to consumers: Scotiabank CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Trudeau’s promised bank tax hike mean higher fees?' Will Trudeau’s promised bank tax hike mean higher fees?
On the campaign trail this week, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised to hike the corporate income tax rate for big banks. However, experts suggest the hike could hurt employees and investors. Anne Gaviola explains – Aug 26, 2021

The final message to Scotiabank shareholders from its president and CEO’s annual address: a higher tax on the country’s biggest banks is a tax on you.

Brian Porter called a tax hike that’s widely expected to be included in Thursday’s budget a “knee-jerk reaction that sends the wrong message to the global investment community.”

He made the comments in written remarks prepared for Tuesday’s annual shareholder meeting, but he did not deliver the address in person.

Read more: ‘Nothing good to say about the policy’: Experts slam Trudeau’s bank tax promise

During the 2021 election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised a higher corporate tax rate for the country’s biggest banks and insurance companies on earnings over $1 billion, a measure the Liberals estimated would bring in about $1.2 billion a year.

The Liberals also said they will move forward on taxing financial institutions “in the near term” in the confidence and supply agreement with the NDP, something leader Jagmeet Singh has said will help the wealthiest pay their fair share.

The six largest banks made $46.6 billion in profits in 2019, according to the Canadian Bankers Association.

But economists argue that while the policy makes for “great optics,” it won’t lead to lower bank profits since they’ll pass the extra cost on to customers and workers.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks' Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks
Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks – Aug 25, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
