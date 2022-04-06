Ukraine support group calls on Fanshawe College to boost help for students

Send this page to someone via email

The London Ukraine Humanitarian Action (LUHA) working group is calling on Fanshawe College to ramp up its support for international students impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The recently formed LUHA group focuses on co-ordinating humanitarian efforts in London and the surrounding area to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

On March 10, LUHA members met with administration from Fanshawe College and Western University, London’s two biggest post-secondary institutions, to ask for help.

Last week, Western University unveiled $600,000 in financial support for international students displaced by the war. Western’s Ivey Business School also announced a new program that would welcome 10 Ukrainian students, offering them a number of supports such as free tuition, housing, learning materials and a monthly stipend.

LUHA spokesperson Christine Dawidenko says the group has been able to create a safe space and maintain lines of communication with international students impacted by the war.

“Our working group has identified somewhere between 25 to 30 current international students that are directly affected by the crisis in Ukraine that are requiring immediate assistance and have approached our group,” Dawidenko said.

“We are suspecting that that number is much higher and will continue to grow as the students come forward.”

Fanshawe has already provided support by allowing extended stays through the summer months for certain students living in residence.

Other supports include counselling and crisis supports, academic supports with a focus on course completion and additional funding for Fanshawe’s on-campus food bank, as well as grocery cards.

Fanshawe says it’s also deferring fee deadlines for the upcoming summer semester, allowing late withdrawals or deferrals for the winter semester, securing housing for the rest of the academic year for at-risk students and making referrals for emergency bursaries through student awards.

Despite the help, Dawidenko says tuition fees are still the top concern for students, given that they have to pay international student rates, which are often much higher than domestic student rates.

“What we’ve heard is these students are going to continue having the financial discomfort because of the lack of support that they’re receiving from family back home. Even if the war stops, their families aren’t going be able to support them because of the economic collapse that’s going to happen in the country,” Dawidenko said.

She added that some students are concerned they may have to drop out of school and work full-time in order to support themselves and their families overseas.

“By helping these students with tuition relief, we’re not only helping the students, but their families who may be worried that they don’t have any money to be able to send and to help support these students.”

In a statement sent to Global News on Monday, a spokesperson for Fanshawe College said “we are currently finalizing plans on how best to support impacted students, both in the short term and over the coming year.”

“Moving forward, we plan to offer: accommodation for 50 students who require housing while studying or on summer break (May to August) as well as continued financial support for approximately 150 students to help cover basic food/personal needs; scholarships to cover tuition/ancillary fees and books and supplies for 10 Ukrainian refugees to study at Fanshawe, including English language courses as required,” the statement added.

“We will share more details in the coming days.”

Dawidenko says LUHA had hoped a decision would’ve already been announced, but she adds that the college has been “very receptive and responsive” to their requests.

“We know Fanshawe is a leader here in London and we’re hoping that they’ll make the right decision,” Dawidenko added.

“Time is of the essence.”

