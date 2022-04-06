2 Grande Prairie schools evacuated due to ‘potential threat’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Grande Prairie RCMP say two schools in the northern Alberta community were evacuated Wednesday after a threatening phone call.

In a news release just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said there was a heavy police presence in the area of Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti Academy. The schools are located in the area of 104 Street and 112 Avenue in Grande Prairie.

In an update about an hour later, police said the phone call was received just after 9:30 a.m. and both schools were evacuated as a precaution.

The investigation so far shows the phone call came from the United States, but police didn’t provide further details.

Students and staff are not at risk at this time, police said.

Police urged residents and parents to stay away from the area while police carried out their investigation.

– With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED