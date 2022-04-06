Coke Canada Bottling brings new jobs to Kelowna facility

Send this page to someone via email

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling plans to invest $1 million to expand its Kelowna distribution facility to help meet the evolving needs of customers in the area and enable its capability to grow.

The investment will result in an additional 12 new positions on top of the 44 currently at the facility.

“We are Kelowna’s local bottler and we’re committed to investing in our future in the city and surrounding areas,” Todd Parsons, Coke Canada Bottling CEO, said in a press release.

The newly expanded facility, located at 225 Norris Rd. S., will offer more space and a new design that will improve efficiencies within the distribution centre and warehousing areas. The company claims that the investment will also lead to a reduction in direct carbon emissions through transportation efficiencies. The new Coke Canada facility is slated to be fully operational later this month.

The expansion means that the Kelowna branch of the company will now have 66 employees who help to distribute, merchandise, and sell more than 400 products including Coca-Cola®, Monster Energy®, A&W® and Canada Dry®.

The company said the expanded distribution centre will operate two shifts per day, six days per week and service 1,100 local customers from Princeton to Revelstoke and Vernon to the Central Okanagan. Coke Canada annually injects more than $200,000 into the local economy through 55 local vendors and partners.

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with more than 5,700 diverse employees coast-to-coast.

As Canada’s local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities.