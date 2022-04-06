Peterborough police seek driver following pursuit, passenger found in pond

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are searching for the driver following a pursuit in the city’s east end on Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service says an officer on general patrol in the area of Armour Road and Hazlitt Street was on their way to an unrelated matter when they witnessed a dispute in progress between a male outside a vehicle and a female in a vehicle.

Police say the male got into the moving vehicle and the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car took off. The officer in their cruiser followed before calling off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Read more: Newest Peterborough police service dogs receive badges

A short time later the car was involved in a single-vehicle collision and the occupants fled the scene and into a wooded area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police deployed police service dog Isaac, who tracked a male by swimming into a nearby pond and locating the individual in the water.

“The male refused to comply with officer demands to exit the water,” police stated. “The male was able to be taken into custody after a brief interaction with PSD Isaac.”

The individual was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of possible hypothermia and minor injuries to his arm.

However, as a result of the investigation, the individual was released unconditionally.

Police continue to look for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca