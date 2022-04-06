Kamloops pipeliner makes it to ‘American Idol’ top 24

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old pipeline worker from Kamloops backflipped his way into the top 24 in American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb won over judges Monday with a performance of Bob Dylan’s It Ain’t Me Babe and punctuated the song with what’s fast becoming his trademark backflip.

The B.C. export has said he has little to no experience with performing music but he continues to gain the support of judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Brian with his seemingly boundless supply of energy and tone.

That’s not to say they didn’t have a little fun with him. Before electing him to the round of competition that’s set to take place in Hawaii, Perry had a little fun with Whitcomb.

“You’re not going to make it to our top 25 … but that’s OK, because there is no top 25,” she told the teen.

He was no worse off for the jest, apparently.

“I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can’t believe it’s not over yet,” Whitcomb said on his social media accounts.

Before his latest performance, the B.C. teen made it through a genre and a duets round.

The next episode of Idol airs on Sunday.