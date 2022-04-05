COVID-19: Manitoba seniors, vulnerable others feel ‘significantly at risk’ amid spike in cases

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more of the same for Alex Lytwyn when it comes to masking up and being extra careful.

“When we can’t go out and we can’t socialize, it really affects our physical mental health,” said the Manitoba Possible client.

The organization offers 18 different programs and services for people with disabilities in Manitoba.

Lytwyn suffers from cerebral palsy and is at risk of becoming seriously ill if he catches COVID-19.

View image in full screen Alex Lytwyn with his dog at home. Submitted Photo

Acknowledging the risk, Lytwyn says he plans on continuing frequent trips outside for fresh air.

“Even though COVID is here and it might be here to stay, something I’d like to say is don’t live in fear,” he said.

“If you’re disabled or not disabled, just live life the best way you can.”

With case numbers on the rise, Canada’s vaccine advisory board is recommending “rapid deployment” of a fourth dose for seniors over the age of 80.

“They went further to say that it would be up to individual provinces to expand that further to those over 70 and the community,” said Jan Legeros, Long Term & Continuing Care Association of Manitoba’s executive director.

The announcement comes as more seniors are choosing to stay home amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I believe that many seniors feel they are at significant risk,” says Legeros.

“Especially if they have any kind of physical limitations, say, a pre-existing condition such as diabetes, or breathing problems, or heart problems and things like that.”

The message from the province remains, “asses your risk and act accordingly” as we head into week three of no COVID restrictions.

