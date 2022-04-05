Another Okanagan shipment heads to Ukraine as pleas for help continue

Send this page to someone via email

Another shipment of supplies is being sent to war-ravaged Ukraine from the Okanagan.

Fifteen large boxes were slated to be shipped on Tuesday, filled with medical supplies and other items.

“Gloves, kneepads … water filters, earplugs,” said Denys Storozhuk, president of the charity group Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

The items were all purchased thanks to monetary donations from Okanagan residents made to groups such as Kelowna Stands with Ukraine and Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers.

“We have about $15,000 worth of what we purchased,” Storozhuk said.

Storozhuk said items such as medical supplies, water filters and earplugs are still all badly needed.

“Earplugs. Very, very useful, cheap, easy to buy,” he said, pointing out that they are needed by both soldiers and civilians subjected to non-stop air raids.

As the war nears the seven-week mark, there are fears people’s willingness will start to wane.

“People kind of start getting used to the war,” he told Global News — something he said that can’t allow to happen, as lives continue being lost.

He’s pleading for people to continue to care and donate anything and everything they can.

“Every drop counts. That’s the main thing…every dollar you donate or every item you bring…we need to do something, we are doing something and it will help, and does help.”

As the pleas for donations continue so that supplies can keep being sent overseas, help will also be needed here at home as Canada has fast-tracked the visa process for Ukrainian refugees wanting to come here.

“This is unprecedented, ” Minister of Municipal Affairs Nathan Cullen told Global News. “Canada has never opened up a way to immigrate into Canada under this kind of visa system ever in our history that I’m aware of.”

While the number of Ukrainians expected here in B.C. is not known, Cullen said he believes it will be significant.

“There’s about 17 per cent or so of Canadians of Ukrainian descent that live here in British Columbia, so if you do the math, it’s prudent to say at least a thousand, if not several thousand, maybe tens of thousands,” Cullen said.

“We simply don’t know how large the waves can be but we assume they’re going to be pretty significant because of the horrors going on in Europe.”

While government agencies are putting supports in place, housing is expected to be the biggest challenge, especially here in B.C. and the Okanagan.

“That’s what we imagined the first wave essentially to mostly be comprised of people who have links into B.C. through family and friends but there will be others that do not, ” Cullen said.

“And so understanding where they hope to arrive, where they hope to settle, because we know we have a number of years with them, potentially in the midst of an incredibly difficult housing market.”

The provincial government has launched a new telephone line for both Ukrainian refugees to call and access support services such as housing, healthcare, education and employment.

The number is also for the public wanting to volunteer or help displaced Ukrainians with things like shelter or jobs.

The Service B.C. phone line is 1-800-663-7867 and is available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with translation services.

“What we’re doing as government is trying to ready ourselves as best as we can with the resources that we have because there’ll be critical needs,” Cullen said.

While governments prepare for the influx of refugees, local groups such as Kelowna Stands With Ukraine hope Okanagan residents continue donating money and items to help on the ground in Ukraine.

“I think this is probably one of the biggest events in our life and I just think that people who don’t do anything right now, they will later regret,” Storozhuk said.

If you would like to make a donation to Ukraine, you can do so at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Rd. off of Springfield Road.

Donations can be dropped off during the week at 6:30 pm or on the weekends from 9 am until 3 pm.

