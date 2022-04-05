Missing Buckhorn man found dead, death treated as suspicious: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say the death of a Buckhorn, Ont. man recently reported missing is being treated as suspicious.

OPP say on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to reports of a deceased man located in a field off Lakehurst Road near Six Foot Bay Road. The area is about seven kilometres southeast of the village of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

The vicim has been identified as Robert Ladouceur, 50, of Buckhorn.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted and the death is being treated as suspicious at this time,” OPP stated late Tuesday afternoon.

Ladouceur had been reported missing and was last seen alive in Peterborough on March 21, OPP said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any knowledge about his activities leading up to his disappearance to call Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a secure web-tip at stopcrimehere.ca

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough County OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and with assistance from Central Region OPP Criminal Operations and OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.