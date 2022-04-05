Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton real estate listings up in March, but down from a year ago: RAHB

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 7:52 pm
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says sales are up month over month and there was more property inventory on the market in March. However, it's still a seller’s market fueled by high demand and low supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says sales are up month over month and there was more property inventory on the market in March. However, it's still a seller’s market fueled by high demand and low supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/

More property inventory became available for homebuyers in the Hamilton-Burlington area to consider last month. However, they are still experiencing a seller’s market fuelled by high demand and low supply, according to local realtors.

In March, the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) reported just over 2,500 new listings in the region, an increase 51.7 per cent month over month.

Still, that volume is off year-over-year by about six per cent.

Hamilton had just over 1,500 of those listings, up 46 per cent month-over-month but less than 1,700 this time last year.

“The residential market for all dwelling types continues to have less than one month of inventory which means it would take approximately 20 days to sell all the properties available,” RAHB President Lou Piriano said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: March home prices in Toronto area slid from February, but still up from last year: TRREB

“A balanced market typically has two to three months of inventory.”

Sales were up month-over-month by 33 per cent in the region, but lagged in comparison to the same month last year, slipping by 21 per cent with Hamilton leading that decline at 24 per cent.

“The overall number of residential transactions in March was the second-highest recorded in ten years,” said Piriano.

“After the first quarter, sales activity is on pace to surpass the 15,000 mark for the second consecutive year.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary homebuilders see burgeoning demand for new homes amid skyrocketing resale prices' Calgary homebuilders see burgeoning demand for new homes amid skyrocketing resale prices

The regional residential average sale price did remain over the $1,000,000 mark despite a 2.7 per cent drop month over month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton’s average was down about one per cent to $1,003,193 month over month but up 25 per cent from March 2021’s average of $805,228.

Read more: Rate hike won’t take ‘too much steam’ out of Canada’s housing market, experts say

A detached home in Hamilton was worth about 26 per cent more, checking in at an average of $1.05 million this past March compared to the average price of around $888,000 recorded during the same month last year.

Burlington had the region’s highest detached home cost at just over $1.65 million, a jump of 19 per cent year over year.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) said the only homes not costing more that a million dollars in the Hamilton-area for March 2022 are those located in Hamilton proper. View image in full screen
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) said the only homes not costing more that a million dollars in the Hamilton-area for March 2022 are those located in Hamilton proper. RAHB

 

Apartment-style residences in the city are also up about 36 per cent year over year to $620,303, compared to March 2021’s average of $463,000.

Story continues below advertisement

An average unit in Burlington checked in at $786,655 this past March.

Read more: As Canada’s home prices soared during COVID-19, real-estate money laundering audits fell 64%

Flamborough continued to have the highest average price for Hamilton proper, checking in at around $1.64 million, a 19 per cent increase year over year.

The lowest is Hamilton Centre, where the average sale price of a home was $752,000 at the end of March — up 30 per cent year over year.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Home sales tagHamilton real estate tagRAHB tagFor Sale tagHomes For Sale tagHamilton home sales tagHamilton home prices tagHamilton housing market tagLou Piriano tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers