Manitoba cabinet minister says welfare reform will not result in cuts to benefits

The Manitoba government says it will not reduce benefits or tighten restrictions as it reforms the welfare system.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires made the comment as she announced a two-year extension of a program that provides child care, career counselling and other services to single parents.

The Progressive Conservative government has long talked about developing a plan to reduce the number of people on assistance and make welfare a temporary bridge to employment.

Squires says the reform will try to ensure everyone can be guided toward greater independence.

She says programs such as career counselling and child care will be voluntary, and there will be no penalties for recipients who do not take part.

The province has also announced $500,000 in funding for programs that provide skill development and mental health supports in rural and northern areas.