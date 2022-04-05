Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia legislature moves to hybrid sitting following COVID 19 outbreak

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislature feeling impacts of rising COVID-19 cases' Nova Scotia legislature feeling impacts of rising COVID-19 cases
Impacts of COVID-19 on workplaces are being felt at the Nova Scotia legislature. Several MPs are out because of COVID, and budget estimates had to be delayed Thursday because of staffing issues. As Alicia Draus reports, opposition members say this is something that should have been planned earlier.

The Nova Scotia legislature has decided to scale back to a hybrid sitting because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The change does not limit the number of members who can attend in person, but it gives members the option of participating via video link.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the House of Assembly convened for its spring sitting on March 24.

Government house leader Kim Masland told the legislature today that a quorum for in-person proceedings will constitute 15 of the 55 members, including the Speaker.

Masland says the hybrid option will be used for the rest of the sitting.

As of late last week, as many as six members and staff had reportedly been sidelined after contracting COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
