Crime

Witness describes Quebec’s 2012 election-night shooting in civil trial testimony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 1:46 pm
Parti Québecois Leader Pauline Marois is removed from the stage by SQ officers as she speaks to supporters in Montreal, Tuesday, September 4, 2012 following her election win. As the fifth anniversary of Quebec's election shooting approaches, Marois says she has forgiven the man who murdered a lighting technician that night and who was also intent on killing her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A stagehand who survived Quebec’s fatal 2012 election-night shooting took the stand Tuesday at a civil trial over the police response at the event.

Guillaume Parisien described how he was called at the last minute to help take down the stage at Montreal’s Metropolis concert hall, arriving not long before the shooting began on the night of Sept. 4, 2012.

Read more: Court begins for witnesses suing police over Quebec’s 2012 election-night shooting

Richard Henry Bain was convicted in 2016 on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the shooting outside the Metropolis as premier-designate Pauline Marois delivered a victory speech inside.

Lighting technician Denis Blanchette was killed in the attack, and a second technician, David Courage, was injured after being struck by the same bullet.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting' Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting
Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting – Sep 7, 2017

Parisien described to the court the events of that night when Blanchette’s body fell on top of him after the shooting.

He told the court he has struggled with alcohol and drug problems since September 2012 and described the shame, anger, stress and nightmares he experienced after the shooting.

Read more: Quebec’s top court rules Richard Henry Bain’s sentence in election shooting to stand

Parisien and three other survivors who witnessed the attack claim Montreal police and Quebec provincial police failed to properly secure the event and are seeking $125,000 each, as well as several thousand dollars each for therapy and a lump sum of $100,000 in punitive damages.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
