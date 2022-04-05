Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Short-term landlords in Belleville must now register with the city

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 12:08 pm
The City of Belleville will now require short-term accommodation owners to register with the city. View image in full screen
The City of Belleville will now require short-term accommodation owners to register with the city. Global News

The City of Belleville will soon regulate the operation of short-term rentals in the Friendly City.

Those renting rooms for a period of less than 30 consecutive days must register with the city.

Read more: Belleville, Ont., family still searching for answers 14 years after father’s disappearance

“Operators who are currently renting units on a short-term basis, or planning to do so, must be registered by April 30,” the city said in a news release. “All new operators looking to begin renting units after the April 30 deadline will be able to register on an ongoing basis and must do so prior to renting their units.”

Trending Stories

Short-term rental operators will also need to collect and remit the Municipal Accommodation Tax, which is a four per cent tax that also applies to hotels, motels, motor hotels, lodges, inns, resorts, bed and breakfasts, and other lodgings, including those sold online.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston-area couple readying a house for displaced Ukrainian family' Kingston-area couple readying a house for displaced Ukrainian family
Kingston-area couple readying a house for displaced Ukrainian family

“The goal of the Short-Term Accommodation Bylaw is to increase safety regulations and accountability,” said Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “We hope that by implementing this new program, we will be able to better monitor these operations for the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville tagAirbnb tagBylaw tagrenting tagCity Of Belleville tagshort term accommodation bylaw tagshort term renting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers