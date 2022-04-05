Short-term landlords in Belleville must now register with the city

The City of Belleville will soon regulate the operation of short-term rentals in the Friendly City.

Those renting rooms for a period of less than 30 consecutive days must register with the city.

“Operators who are currently renting units on a short-term basis, or planning to do so, must be registered by April 30,” the city said in a news release. “All new operators looking to begin renting units after the April 30 deadline will be able to register on an ongoing basis and must do so prior to renting their units.”

Short-term rental operators will also need to collect and remit the Municipal Accommodation Tax, which is a four per cent tax that also applies to hotels, motels, motor hotels, lodges, inns, resorts, bed and breakfasts, and other lodgings, including those sold online.

“The goal of the Short-Term Accommodation Bylaw is to increase safety regulations and accountability,” said Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “We hope that by implementing this new program, we will be able to better monitor these operations for the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.”